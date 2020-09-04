scorecardresearch
Friday, September 04, 2020
Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-189 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 189 Today Results: The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. Live streaming of the results will begin at 3 pm.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2020 12:42:45 pm
Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-189 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Friday announce the results of the Nirmal Lottery NR-189. The first prize is a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will bag Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. Live streaming of the results will begin at 3 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

