Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-166 Today Results: First Prize is worth 70 lakh!

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-166 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Friday announce the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-166. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, the second prize worth Rs 10 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The live results will be announced from 3 pm. The official result will be available at 4 pm.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-166 Today Results 19.06.2020 Live

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

