Kerala state Nirmal Lottery NR-143 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-143 today. The lucky first prize winner will take home a whopping Rs 60 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The consolation prize is worth Rs 8,000. The results will be declared live 3 pm onwards while the official results will be available at keralalotteries.com 4 pm onwards.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-143 Today Results: Check here

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if it is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.