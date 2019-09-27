Toggle Menu
Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-140 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 60 lakh!https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala/kerala-nirmal-lottery-nr-140-today-results-winner-to-take-home-rs-60-lakh-6033119/

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-140 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 140 Today Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, nirmal lottery, nirmal lottery result, nirmal lottery nr 140 result, kerala lottery result nr 140, kerala lottery result nr 140 today, kerala lottery result today, lottery results kerala, kerala lottery results, kerala lottery normal results today, kerala nirmal lottery today results live
Kerala Lottery Results: Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-140 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Friday will announce the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-140. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-140 Today Result: Check here

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android