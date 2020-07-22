Kerala mulls complete lockdown as daily Covid cases breach 1,000-mark for first time

As many as 8,818 people are presently under treatment of whom 53 are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and nine are on ventilator support, As many as 8,818 people are presently under treatment of whom 53 are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and nine are on ventilator support,

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday said the state government “may have to seriously consider” reimposing a lockdown as over 1,000 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far in the state.

“We had previously implemented a complete lockdown in the state. We are aware of such viewpoints (complete lockdown). Although it has not been decided yet, I think we will have to consider it,” CM Vijayan said at a press briefing.

“1,038 new COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala today, which is the highest single day spike in cases in the state. Out of the new cases, 226 cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram. Number of active cases now stands at 8,818,” the CM said today.

While addressing a press conference, CM Vijayan said that out of the new cases, 785 are due to local transmission. As many as 8,818 people are presently under treatment of whom 53 are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and nine are on ventilator support, Vijayan added.

While 785 people have contracted the virus through contact, the source of infection of 57 people is not known, he further said, adding that “of the infected, 87 had come from abroad and 109 from other states.”

The death toll has climbed to 45, with a 75-year-old man from Idukki succumbing to the virus.

Among southern states, Kerala is growing at great speeds now, at a rate of about 6.9 per cent per day, but its total caseload is still relatively small.

Amid rising cases, the state has made rapid antigen assay-based Covid test and 14-day quarantine mandatory for migrant workers returning from northern and Northeastern states.

