Kerala govt to launch mobile app for waste disposal

The Kerala government will launch a mobile application for improving and tracking the collection of inorganic waste in local self-governing bodies. The smart garbage mobile app would initially be launched in all six municipal corporations, 70-odd municipalities and 300 village bodies.

Local Self-Government Department Minister M V Govindan Master said the scheme would make waste disposal more efficient. The app would be deployed to realise and manage the quantity of inorganic waste collected from each household, and explain how the waste has to be treated. QR codes, given to all households, would be used to obtain details of waste being generated, he said.

The system would enable all local bodies and the department to track waste collection, which would be done by volunteers of state poverty alleviation and women empowerment programme Kudumbashree Mission.

The minister said the volunteers, known as Haritha karma sena, would be provided with smartphones as part of the project, which will be backed by Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation.