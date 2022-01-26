Tricolour found upside-down as Kerala Minister unfurls flag; probe ordered

A probe has been ordered after the national flag was found upside-down when unfurled by Kerala Minister Ahamed Devarkovil on Republic Day in in Kasaragod district Wednesday.

The minister, who holds the ports and archeology portfolios in the Left Democratic Front regime, was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Kasaragod district headquarters on Wednesday. After unfurling the flag, the minister watched the parade held at the municipal stadium.

While he was delivering a speech at the event, media persons covering the ceremony pointed out the mistake. Subsequently, the Tricolour was brought down and unfurled again by the minister, who belongs to CPI(M) ally Indian National League.

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan, who represents Kasaragod Lok Sabha seat, three legislators from the district, additional district magistrate A K Ramendran and district police superintendent Vaibhav Saxena were also present at the event.

The additional district magistrate, who is holding the charge of the district collector, ordered a probe after having a discussion with the minister.