Kerala: 150 migrant workers in custody after police attacked, vehicles set on fire

As many as 150 migrant workers have been taken into custody after they allegedly attacked the police and set a vehicle on fire at Kizhakkambalam in eastern Kochi on Saturday night. The incident happened after a police team went there to check on clashes that erupted between migrant workers during Christmas celebrations at the labour camp of Kitex Garments.

Ernakulam rural SP K Karthik said a special police team was constituted to probe the incident of clashes among workers. “Five policemen were attacked, one police vehicle was set ablaze and three other vehicles were vandalised. Around 150 migrant workers were taken into custody and lodged in various stations. The assailants would be identified from among them. Two cases have been registered,” he said.

Kizhakkambalam is home to garment major Kitex Group, which also controls the local self-government body at the village.

Kitex Group MD Sabu M Jacob said they would cooperate with the police probe. “The labour camp has 1,200 migrant workers. The workers from Nagaland and Manipur conducted Christmas carol on Saturday night. They were moving from one room to another singing songs and beating drums. As it was late at night, another section of workers questioned the event, which they felt was a disturbance, leading to a clash among the workers,’’ he said.

He said the security at the camp could not control the situation and police aid was sought. However, the workers, who had gone out to the streets, attacked the police too.

“Around 50 persons seemed to have been involved in the clash. They might have gone on a rampage under the influence of drugs. This is the first such incident at the labour camp,’’ Sabu said.

Labour minister V Sivankutty said that apart from the police, the labour department would also probe into the incident. “What we realise is that workers have rioted in connection with Christmas celebrations. The district labour officer has begun the probe. It is a stray incident and things are under control,’’ he said.