Maradu flat owners launch indefinite hunger strike, say eviction timeline is impractical

The resident owners of the four apartment complexes in Kochi, earmarked for demolition by the Supreme Court for flouting rules of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), launched an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday, the first day of the government’s eviction drive.

Advertising

The ruling LDF government has proposed to evacuate over 350 flats in the four complexes by October 3, so that the demolition process could commence by October 11. The government’s 138-day timeline has been ratified by the Supreme Court.

But as officials of the local municipality and revenue department requested the residents to evacuate, the owners stood their ground and demanded concrete details of their rehabilitation and payment of the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh as ordered by the top court. They also complained that five days is too short a period for evacuation of their homes in which they had been living for close to ten years.

“Give us time to shift. We are human beings. We need time and a place identified for us to shift. We don’t even know where to move out. There are many flat owners who are abroad. This kind of timeline is unworkable and impractical,” said C M Varghese, a flat owner at the Golden Kayaloram apartments, one of the four complexes identified for demolition.

Advertising

Read | Maradu apartments: Flats to be razed by controlled explosion

Manoj K Nair, an advocate at the Supreme Court and a resident of the Jain Coral Cove apartments, added, “This is too less of a time. In four days, we have been asked to leave. But where do we go? Who will pay for our alternate accommodation? They are giving us assurances without any basis. There’s nothing in writing.”

But Ernakulam sub-collector and officer-in-charge of the demolition process, Snehil Kumar told reporters, “We are only going there to help them to move out. They have to follow the Supreme Court orders. October 3 is the final date (for eviction). We have to stick to that.” He indicated that the authorities would not use force to evict the residents.

The revenue authorities told residents that they would help in negotiating with agencies involved in moving and packing and promised to re-connect the apartments with power and water connections if required. At present, power and water supply to the four complexes remain disconnected.

Explained: Brick by brick, how a municipality, govt, builders created a crisis in Kochi

“We are suffering. We have some generator back-up, but there is a limit to our abilities also,” said Varghese, the resident at Golden Kayaloram.

Meanwhile, a few families who had been living on rent in the apartments moved out Sunday. But as per reports, none of the resident-owners have started to shift. Representatives of the four complexes also held talks with Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Sunday to discuss the way forward.

The flat residents are also pinning their hopes on the curative petition pending before the Supreme Court which would allow them to place their position on the matter.

‘We are awaiting the curative petition in the Supreme Court to be heard. How can they go ahead with the demolition when the legal process further sustains?’ Nair, who filed the petition, asked.

They also hope that a judicial inquiry into the way in which the buildings came to be built in CRZ areas would cast light on the actual wrongdoers.

Advertising

‘This is a systemic flaw. There has to be a judicial inquiry. The land laws in Kerala have been muddled and confused. They have deliberately muddled it so that vested interests can benefit, ‘ remarked Varghese.