Kerala: Three ‘Maoists’ killed in gun battle with police commandos in Palakkad’s Agali forests

The encounter, which is currently underway, took place on the Agali-Ooty road that runs through the Manjakandi forest.

The skirmish came against the backdrop of increased activity of Maoists in the Attappadi forest region in the Palakkad district. (Representational Image)

Three suspected Maoists were killed in a gun battle with Thunderbolt commandos in Agali forests in Kerala’s Palakkad district early on Monday, according to local media reports.

The encounter, which is currently underway, took place on the Agali-Ooty road that runs through the Manjakandi forest, Onmanorama reported.

The skirmish came against the backdrop of increased activity of Maoists in the Attappadi forest region in the Palakkad district. Read in Malayalam

An elite command force of the Kerala Police, Kerala Thunderbolts was created on the Special Protection Group after the Mumbai terror attacks to avert possible terror strikes and carry out counterinsurgency operations in Kerala.

