Watch: Kerala man ties pet dog to car, drags her down the road

Videograb of the incident

A man was arrested in Kerala’s Ernakulam on Friday for tying his pet dog to a car and dragging her down a road. A passerby, who shot a video of the incident that went viral of social media, confronted the man and freed the dog.

The police said Yusuf wanted to get rid of his dog as its presence was causing disturbances with strays on his street.

Akhil, who captured the video, said he witnessed the incident at around 11 am near Paravur. “It was a horrific scene. A rope was tied around the neck of the dog and it was being brutally dragged along the road,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying. When he questioned the act, the man behind the wheel stopped and allegedly shouted at him, asking: “What is your problem if the dog dies.” However, Yusuf released the dog on the street.

The dog was later located and taken to a government veterinary facility where she was treated for her wounds. Akhil said he reported the incident to DAYA, an animal welfare organisation, which then lodged a police complaint, leading to Yusuf’s arrest.

Yusuf has been charged under Sections 428 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal) and 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the India Penal Code (IPC), and Section 11(1) in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the police said. His driver’s license has been revoked as well.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd