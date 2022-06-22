scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Kerala: Man blames wife on Facebook, kills self, minor son

The police said the accident at Attingal which killed the man and his son is prima facie a case of suicide. Later, the police also recovered a suicide note from the mangled car, which the man drove into the truck.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: June 22, 2022 3:50:22 pm
The suicide note recovered from the car had named four persons.

After leaving a Facebook post blaming his wife and her friends, a 48-year-old man rammed his car into a truck, killing himself and his minor son near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala Tuesday midnight.

The police said the accident at Attingal which killed the man and his son is prima facie a case of suicide. Later, the police also recovered a suicide note from the mangled car, which the man drove into the truck.

Hours before he allegedly took the extreme step, the 48-year-old man logged into his Facebook page, where he posted five photographs, including that of his wife, saying that “these persons are responsible for my death and they should be brought before law.”

The police said the man had a strained relation with his wife, who is employed in the Middle East. She reportedly refused to return home despite repeated demands from him.

Best of Express Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
Said-ul-Ajaib: Home to a 14th century Tughlaq chamberlain is now a cafe a...Premium
Said-ul-Ajaib: Home to a 14th century Tughlaq chamberlain is now a cafe a...
More Premium Stories >>

The suicide note recovered from the car had named four persons. It said the wife and her friends are responsible for forcing the father to take the extreme step. “I don’t know what action can be taken against them. My wife and her friends have been mentally and financially torturing me,” said the note.

More from Kerala

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement