Kerala: Man blames wife on Facebook, kills self, minor son

After leaving a Facebook post blaming his wife and her friends, a 48-year-old man rammed his car into a truck, killing himself and his minor son near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala Tuesday midnight.

The police said the accident at Attingal which killed the man and his son is prima facie a case of suicide. Later, the police also recovered a suicide note from the mangled car, which the man drove into the truck.

Hours before he allegedly took the extreme step, the 48-year-old man logged into his Facebook page, where he posted five photographs, including that of his wife, saying that “these persons are responsible for my death and they should be brought before law.”

The police said the man had a strained relation with his wife, who is employed in the Middle East. She reportedly refused to return home despite repeated demands from him.

The suicide note recovered from the car had named four persons. It said the wife and her friends are responsible for forcing the father to take the extreme step. “I don’t know what action can be taken against them. My wife and her friends have been mentally and financially torturing me,” said the note.