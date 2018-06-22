Kerala man, fan of Argentina football team, goes missing

A note Alex wrote to his family, that he was ‘wading into the depths of death’, has also been recovered. (Source: Facebook/dinu.alex.18) A note Alex wrote to his family, that he was ‘wading into the depths of death’, has also been recovered. (Source: Facebook/dinu.alex.18)

A 30-year-old man has been reported missing since the early hours of Friday, Kerala Police have said, adding that an investigation is currently underway. The family of Dinu Alex (30) filed a missing complaint at the Ayarkunnam police station this morning. A note Alex wrote to his family, that he was ‘wading into the depths of death’, has also been recovered.

Police say that last night’s football world cup match — where Argentina suffered a humiliating defeat to Croatia in the group stages of the FIFA Football World Cup — could have triggered the move.

Sub-inspector Anil Kumar said, “He was a big fan of Lionel Messi and he was watching the football match last night with his friends. Afterwards, when his friends tried to call him, his phone was switched off. At 5:30 am, when his mother looked for him, he was missing and they found his note.”

The police, though, are refusing to confirm any motive and are probing all angles. “He had gone missing when he failed his degree exams, but then he returned,” the officer added. Police and local fire-force teams are carrying out search operations in areas around his home, particularly in the nearby Meenachil river.

Kerala is home to some of the largest contingents of Brazil and Argentina fans in the country. This football season, the state has joined the festive spirit with group screenings of matches at hundreds of places.

