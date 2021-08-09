Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi, who showed remarkable courage against cancer, dies

Popular Malayalam film and television actress Saranya Sasi died Monday at the age of 35 at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, purportedly due to Covid-19 complications.

She had tested positive for Covid-19 in May, following which she was hospitalised. Though she tested negative a few weeks later, a bout of pneumonia and other respiratory issues prolonged her stay at the hospital. According to reports, she was in a critical condition in the last couple of weeks.

The actress had also battled cancer for nearly a decade, earning praise for showing remarkable grit and determination in fighting the disease. During the treatment, she was reported to have undergone as many as 11 major surgeries, weakening her physically, mentally, and financially.

Saranya had been diagnosed with a form of brain tumour in 2012. Though the condition wrecked her career, she shone as a role model for cancer survivors by underlining the importance of mental strength. During the lockdown, she had started a YouTube channel that showed her culinary skills.

The actress’ body of work includes films like Chhota Mumbai, Thalappavu, Bombay March 12 and TV soaps like Kootukari, Avakashikal, Harichandanam, Malakhamar and Rahasyam.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled her demise in a Facebook post. “Saranya’s battle with cancer without letting go of her self-confidence has generated inspiration and optimism for our society. When Kerala suffered monsoon-related damages, Saranya showed her social commitment and care for other people by taking out money meant for her treatment and donating it to the CM relief fund. I join in the grief of her friends and family.”