Kerala makes it mandatory for train passengers to acquire digital passes from Covid-Jagratha portal

Kerala has made it mandatory for those coming into the state on special trains starting Tuesday to apply for digital passes on the Covid-Jagratha portal. Those who have booked tickets on the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train are required to complete registration on the portal by filling up PNR and passenger details and acquire digital passes. Only those with digital passes will be allowed to go into 14-day home quarantine. The others will have to spend 14 days at government-sanctioned institutional facilities.

Those who have acquired the digital passes through other means, but have managed to buy tickets on the special trains departing from New Delhi, must make fresh entry on the Covid-Jagratha portal. A group of people, travelling under a single PNR, can be listed together with details of boarding station where they will alight, train number and PNR number.

The state had started handing out digital passes to those coming into Kerala from other states through highway check-points. Now, the same will be done for train passengers as well. This will help the administration in locating those who have come from other states and keep a check on their quarantine.

The state government has firmed up tight screening facilities at the three railway stations in the state where the trains will halt – Kozhikode, Ernakulam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central. All passengers will be cross-checked with the details on their digital passes. A basic medical screening, including temperature checks, will be carried out to flush out symptomatic persons. Such persons will be subjected to further tests at hospitals. Others can go into mandatory home quarantine for 14 days.

Authorities will allow cars with just a driver to come pick up and drop passengers at the railway stations. KSRTC buses will be deployed from railway stations to take people to neighbouring districts.

The Railways has commenced regular train operations to the state through the Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi-Thiruvanananthapuram Central tri-weekly service which will run on the Rajdhani route. The train from New Delhi will begin journeys on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays at 10:55 am to reach the state capital on the third day at 5:25 am. In the return direction, the train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7:15 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to reach the national capital at 12:40 pm on the third day.

