Kerala Lottery Win Win W-587 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 75 lakh!

Kerala Win-Win W-587 Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will on Monday announce the results of Kerala Lottery Win Win W-587. While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 75 lakh, the second and the third prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

