Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Must Read

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-551 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 65 lakh!

Kerala State Win Win Lottery W-551 Today Results: The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The Official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 10, 2020 1:00:28 pm
Kerala lottery result, lottery results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, win win lottery, w551, win win lottery result, win win lottery w 551 result, kerala lottery result w 551, kerala lottery result w 551 today, kerala lottery result win win, kerala lottery result win win w 551, kerala lottery xmas bumper, kerala lottery xmas bumper result 2020, kerala lottery christmas bumper 2020, kerala lottery christmas bumper result Kerala Win Win Lottery Results:  The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Win-Win W-551 Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Monday will announce the results of the Kerala Win-Win W-551 Lottery. The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 65 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh bagged Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh.

Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-71 Results: Check here

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The Official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement