Kerala Lottery Win Win W-549 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 65 lakh!

Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Win Win W-549 Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Monday will announce the Kerala Win Win W-549 Lottery Result. The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 65 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh, while third prize is worth Rs 1 Lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The Official results are available on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd