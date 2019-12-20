Follow Us:
Friday, December 20, 2019

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-152 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 60 lakh

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 152 Today Results: If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 20, 2019 1:25:36 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, nirmal lottery, nirmal lottery result, nirmal lottery nr 152 result, kerala lottery result nr 152, kerala lottery result nr 152 today, kerala lottery result today, lottery results kerala, kerala lottery results, kerala lottery normal results today, kerala nirmal lottery today results live Kerala Lottery Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala (Representational Image)

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-152 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today announced the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-152. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prize are worth Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The Official results are available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement