Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-149 Today Results: Winner gets Rs 60 lakh

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-149 Today Results: The Kerala state department will announce winners of Kerala Nirmal Lottery at 3 pm Friday. The first prize for which is Rs 60 lakh, the second prize is Rs 5 lakh while the third prize is Rs 1 lakh and the consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

The results are available at http://www.keralalotteries.net. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the result.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.