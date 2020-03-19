Follow Us:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-308 Today Results: First Prize Worth is 80 Lakh!

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-308 Today Results: The official results will be available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2020 1:00:59 pm
Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-308 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Thursday will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-308. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-308 Today Results: Check here

The official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

