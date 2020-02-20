Follow Us:
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-304 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-304 Today Results: The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2020 1:00:16 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery today results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya plus lottery, karunya plus lottery result, kn304, kn304 lottery result, karunya plus lottery kn 304 result, kerala lottery result kn 304, kerala lottery result kn 304 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunya plus, kerala lottery result karunya plus Kerala Lottery Today Results: The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-304 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Thursday will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-304. The first prize winner will bag a whopping amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

