scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
MUST READ

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-465 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK 465 Today Results: While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh, the second and the third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2020 2:05:30 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, akshaya lottery, akshaya lottery result, akshaya lottery ak 465 result, kerala lottery result ak 465, kerala lottery result ak 465 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today akshaya, kerala lottery result akshaya, kerala lottery result akshaya ak 465, akshaya lottery ak 465 result today, akshaya lottery ak 465 result today liveKerala Lottery Today Results: The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK 465 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will on Wednesday announce the results of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-465. While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh, the second and the third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-465 Today Results: check here

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Kerala government runs a slew of seasonal and daily lotteries which are extremely popular among the public and help shore up non-tax revenues for the administration. The lottery department was set up in 1967 and since its inception, it is one of the few government departments to have never recorded losses.

The first lottery ticket in 1967 was sold for Re 1 and carried a top cash prize of Rs 50,000. The department has grown from a revenue of Rs 20 lakhs in 1967-68 to nearly Rs 9000 crores in 2017-18. Today, it sells the major Thiruvonam, Vishu, Puja, Monsoon, Summer bumper tickets along with daily-draw categories such as Akshaya, Sthree Shakti, Karunya, and Pournami.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement