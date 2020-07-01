Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-452 Today Results: First Prize is worth Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Lottery Today Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Kerala Lottery Today Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-452 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will today announce the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-452. While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh, the second and the third winners will get 5 lakh and 1 lkah, respectively.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 200. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The monsoon lottery is part of the state government’s two seasonal jackpots, the other one being the summer bumper lottery. The state government also organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

