Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-433 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 65 lakh!

Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-433 Today Results: The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 19, 2020 1:12:35 pm
Kerala Lottery Today Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-433 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Tuesday will announce the results of the Akshaya Lottery AK-433. The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 65 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

