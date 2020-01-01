Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 01, 2020

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-426 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-426 Today Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 1, 2020 1:03:53 pm
Kerala lottery result, lottery results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, win win lottery, w544, win win lottery result, win win lottery w 544 result, kerala lottery result w 544, kerala lottery result w 544 today, kerala lottery result win win, kerala lottery result win win w 544 Kerala Lottery Today Results: The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 60 lakh. While the second and the prizes are Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-426 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Monday announced the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-426. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 60 lakh. While the second and the prizes are Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The Official results are available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 01: Latest News

Advertisement