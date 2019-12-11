Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-423 Today Results: First prize worth Rs 60 lakh

The lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala The lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-423 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-423 on Wednesday. The first prize is of Rs 60 lakh. The runners up will bag Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 Lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-423 Today Results: Check here

The official results are available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

