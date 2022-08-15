Kerala: Local CPI(M) leader hacked to death in Palakkad

Updated: August 15, 2022 12:33:07 am
A local CPI(M) leader was hacked to death Sunday night allegedly by bike-borne members of a gang at the Marutha road near here, police said.
Kunnangadu resident Shajahan was a local committee member of the CPI(M), they said.
“We are recording statements of eyewitnesses. He was immediately taken to the hospital but could not be saved,” a senior police official told PTI.
Police said the incident happened at around 9.30 PM near the leader’s house.
Subscriber Only Stories
The culprits will be arrested soon and the investigation is underway, the police said. Police have begun examining CCTV visuals from the nearby areas.
Local Left leaders said he was out arranging decorations for the Independence Day celebrations Monday.
Local CPI(M) leaders alleged that the “BJP and RSS were behind the murder”. However, the BJP district leadership in a statement denied the allegation.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
19 from Gujarat to be conferred with President’s Police Medal
On Pakistan’s Independence day, BSF greets Rangers at border
Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J&K’s Rajouri
After protests, AAP promise: Gujarat govt approves wage hike for police personnel
Conte-Tuchel spat highlights feisty London derby as Tottenham steal a point away at Chelsea
Warring raps Jakhar for betraying party, challenges his nephew to resign as MLA
Bayern ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 with Musiala and Mueller on target
Maharashtra minister: Govt staff should answer phone with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of ‘hello’
I-Day: Two Punjab officers to get President’s Police Medal
Rajasthan Dalit boy’s death: BJP, BSP criticise Cong govt; Scheduled Caste panel to send team
‘India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood’
Karnataka: 83-year-old woman living alone in Bengaluru murdered