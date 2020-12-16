Kerala local body election results LIVE Updates: Neck and neck fight in Thiruvananthapuram corporation
Kerala local body election results LIVE: The elections, which are being seen as a precursor to next year's Assembly polls in the state, would be an opportunity for all three political fronts — CPM-led LDF, Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA — to test their strength at the grassroot level.
Written by Vishnu Varma
| Kochi, New Delhi, Thiruvanathapuram |
Updated: December 16, 2020 8:24:59 am
The counting of votes for the hotly-contested local body elections in Kerala has begun. The elections, which are being seen as a precursor to next year’s Assembly polls in the state, would be an opportunity for all three political fronts — CPM-led LDF, Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA — to demonstrate their strength at the grassroot level.
The elections to 15,962 wards in 941 gram panchayats, 2080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 331 divisions in 14 district panchayats, 3078 wards in 86 municipalities and 414 wards in six municipal corporations were held in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14. The overall voter turnout was 76%, only marginally lower than 77.76% in 2015.
In the 2015 polls, the CPM-led LDF won big by taking control of 551 of the 941 village panchayats, 42 of 86 municipalities, 7 of 14 district panchayats, 88 of 152 block panchayats and 4 out of the 6 corporations. The UDF came second by getting reins of 362 panchayats, 7 district panchayats, 2 corporations, 40 municipalities and 63 block panchayats. The BJP could come to power only in 14 panchayats and 1 municipality.
Live Blog
While the panchayat elections invariably are rooted to hyperlocal, ward-specific candidates and issues, given that they are mostly fought along political lines, the results will have deep insights on some of the political undercurrents in Kerala and how they will potentially shape up before the Assembly elections.
For one, these elections will be a litmus test for the two prominent Kerala Congress factions – KC(M) led by Jose K Mani and the KC(J) led by PJ Joseph fighting on opposite ends of the political spectrum and what dividends they will pay to their respective LDF and UDF coalitions. The winner will have greater bargaining power when it comes to seat allocation next year.
Secondly, the poll results especially in the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will indicate if the UDF’s decision to have an ‘understanding’ with the Welfare Party of India, backed by the Jamaat-e-Islami, in certain areas has paid off. It will point to the larger issue of whether secular parties like the Congress is playing a dangerous game by allying with forces like the Jamaat.
Thirdly, as stressed by CPM leaders themselves, the polls will be seen as a referendum on the governance and welfare initiatives of the four-and-a-half-year-old Pinarayi Vijayan government and the popularity of the chief minister himself to shore up votes for his party. There is no question that the unearthing of the gold smuggling scam in July, the arrest of the CM’s principal secretary, interrogation of one of his ministers by central agencies, irregularities in the housing scheme and the move to introduce draconian amendments to the Kerala Police Act and later withdrawn under public pressure have all tainted the image of the government. Whether these issues have been a factor in the voter’s mind will have to be seen.
Four, this is the first election the BJP has faced under its new state president, K Surendran who he took charge in February this year. Inspired by its performances in the Bihar Assembly elections and the Hyderabad municipal elections, the party will be keen to improve its vote-share from the paltry 13.28% it got in 2015 and even gain control of a few important local bodies. Getting a mayor of its own in the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur corporations are its priorities, though the task is not simple.
According to leads provided by the state election commission, LDF leads by 4 wards in Varkala municipality and 1 ward in Neyyattinkara. In both bodies, the UDF and NDA have not led in any seat. These are early trends.
The most eye-watering contest in these elections is the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and by initial leads, it certainly looks a very competitive one.
Initial leads show LDF leading in 5 wards, BJP in 3 wards and Congress in 2 wards.
But please take these results with a pinch of salt as its mostly postal votes and its very early. As the EVM votes get counted, leads are likely to strengthen and remain that way.
Right at 8 am IST, the counting of votes to the 1199 rural and urban local bodies in Kerala has begun. Postal votes, estimated to be around 3 lakh, will be counted first.
It's quite relevant to place the elections this year in the context of what happened in 2015 and the political configuration then.
In 2015, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front made a splash in the polls winning a larger number of panchayats, block panchayats and corporations than the prime challenger -- Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). But when it came to municipalities, the UDF had a slight edge. In the 14 district panchayats, both fronts shared power of seven district panchayats each.
In terms of vote-share, the two fronts weren't separated by a lot. The LDF had 37.36% and the UDF 37.23%.
The BJP-led NDA showed its strength in key urban bodies like Trivandrum corporation and Palakkad municipality, but fared poorly in rural areas. It had 13.28%.
The state election commission, which has the responsibility of conducting panchayat elections, has fortified 244 counting centres across the state with the compliance of strict Covid-19 protocols. At the block-level counting centres, where votes to gram panchayats, block panchayats and district panchayats will be counted, a candidate of a party can depute an election agent as well as a counting agent to be present at the booth. Crowds are not going to be allowed inside the counting stations.
As always, the counting process will begin with the postal votes. As per estimates, there are about 3 lakh postal votes this time.
After the postal ballots, the special ballots -- a new addition this year -- which have been cast by Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine will be counted. These are not big in number though.
Once these ballots are counted, the polling officials will move on to the general votes cast on the EVMs. Since every ward will have voters between 1500 and 3000, the counting process will be quick. Trends are likely to be available by noon and a clear picture by 2 pm.
Hello there. I'm Vishnu and I'm here to take you through the counting day of the decisive elections to the 1199 rural and urban local bodies in Kerala.
The elections, that were conducted in three phases earlier this month, saw an impressive turnout close to 76%, bypassing the restrictions and limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic. These polls are a useful barometer of the direction of the political winds in the state as we head into Assembly elections next year.
Counting of votes begins at 8 am. Stay tuned.