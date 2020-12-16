Kerala local body election results LIVE Updates: Neck and neck fight in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

The elections are an opportunity for all three political fronts -- CPM-led LDF, Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA -- to demonstrate their strength at the grassroot level and thus gain an upper hand going into the Assembly elections next year.

The counting of votes for the hotly-contested local body elections in Kerala has begun. The elections, which are being seen as a precursor to next year’s Assembly polls in the state, would be an opportunity for all three political fronts — CPM-led LDF, Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA — to demonstrate their strength at the grassroot level.

The elections to 15,962 wards in 941 gram panchayats, 2080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 331 divisions in 14 district panchayats, 3078 wards in 86 municipalities and 414 wards in six municipal corporations were held in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14. The overall voter turnout was 76%, only marginally lower than 77.76% in 2015.

In the 2015 polls, the CPM-led LDF won big by taking control of 551 of the 941 village panchayats, 42 of 86 municipalities, 7 of 14 district panchayats, 88 of 152 block panchayats and 4 out of the 6 corporations. The UDF came second by getting reins of 362 panchayats, 7 district panchayats, 2 corporations, 40 municipalities and 63 block panchayats. The BJP could come to power only in 14 panchayats and 1 municipality.