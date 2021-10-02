Kerala: Heavy rainfall likely in several districts till Wednesday, IMD predicts

Kerala is likely to receive heavy to very rainfall till Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

While heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till October 6, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over the state on October 4 and 5.

According to a report in Manorama Online, a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday in Wayanad, Ernakulam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Sunday as well for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam.

The IMD has also predicted occurrence of thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Kerala till Tuesday.

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea had intensified into Cyclone Shaheen on Friday morning. The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD has said that the system is moving away from the Indian coast.

Cyclone Shaheen was formed from the remnants of Cyclone Gulab, which had hit the east coast on September 26. Cyclone Gulab’s intensity had reduced further as it traversed central India, pounding parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. As its remnants entered the Arabian Sea, they intensified further into a cyclonic storm on Friday morning.