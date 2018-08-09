Kerala: Landslides, heavy rainfall leave at least 16 dead in Idukki, Malappuram

Fire department officials and local police personnel are at the spot retrieving the dead bodies, clearing debris and evacuating people from the area. Fire department officials and local police personnel are at the spot retrieving the dead bodies, clearing debris and evacuating people from the area.

At least 16 people have been killed in landslides and rain-related incidents over the last 24 hours in Kerala, disaster management officials confirmed.

Most of the casualties have been reported from Idukki district in central Kerala with 10 deaths. Five members of a family in Adimali in Devikulam Taluk were killed when their house was washed away in a landslide. Their bodies have been retrieved. Two others have been reported dead in Devikulam taluk and three people in separate incidents in Idukki taluk. Two others are reported missing.

Similarly, in Nilambur in Malappuram district, five members of a family lost their lives in a landslide. In Thamarassery in Kozhikode district too, one person has died taking the overall toll to 16.

Fire department officials and local police personnel are at the spot retrieving the dead bodies, clearing debris and evacuating people from the area. Affected people in areas prone to landslides are being moved to relief camps.

A unit of the NDRF and a battalion of the Army has been requested for relief efforts, an official said. To rescue people from isolated areas in Wayanad district, the support of the Air Force has also been sought by the disaster management authority.

