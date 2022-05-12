scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Kerala: KV Thomas sacked from Congress after addressing CPI(M) poll convention

Addressing a CPI(M) election convention at Thrikkakara in Kochi, Thomas on Thursday said "Congress’ soft-Hindutva line" would shatter religious harmony in the country.

By: Express News Service | Kochi |
May 12, 2022 10:41:49 pm
KV Thomas, KV Thomas, show cause notice, Sunil Jakhar, A K Antony, Congress, AICC, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsLast month, Thomas had attended a seminar during CPI(M) party congress in Kannur, defying the Congress diktat.

Hours after senior Congress leader and former Union minister K V Thomas addressed a CPI(M) election convention for the Thrikkakara by-election, the Congress Kerala leadership sacked him from the party.

Announcing the decision, Congress state president K Sudhakaran told the media that AICC has given consent for the action against Thomas.

Addressing a CPI(M) election convention at Thrikkakara in Kochi, Thomas on Thursday said "Congress' soft-Hindutva line" would shatter religious harmony in the country.

Saying that he is with development in this by-election, Thomas, a five-time MP who has pulled apart from Congress, showered praise on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the convention for the by-election at Thrikkakara, which would go to polls on May 31.

“In this election, I am with development. It is Vijayan who has brought development to Kerala. I had said within the party that we should support the K-rail, the semi high-speed rail corridor. The project should not be opposed on the ground that it was proposed by Vijayan. I have always stood with development. I have no hesitation in saying that I am with Vijayan, the leader of development. It has been proved in recent years that only a powerful leader like Vijayan can go ahead, overcoming all hurdles,’’ said Thomas.

Coming down heavily on his own party leadership, Thomas said Congress’ soft-Hindutva approach would destroy religious harmony. “Congress has a long tradition. Congress is a culture and I come here as a Congressman. I am soliciting votes for Dr Jo Joseph, (CPM candidate) with Congress culture.’’

Thomas also found fault with the performance of Congress-led UDF MPs in Lok Sabha from Kerala. “What are these 19 MPs doing in Delhi” Have they ever spoken for K-Rail or AIIMS,” he said.

Last month, Thomas had attended a seminar during CPI(M) party congress in Kannur, defying the Congress diktat. Although the Congress state leadership had warned that he would be shown the door if he attended the seminar, the party did not then go for any stringent action.

