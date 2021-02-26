Kerala: RPF seizes bag with explosives at Kozhikode railway station

A woman identified as Ramani is being questioned by the police

The Railway Police Force (RPF) Friday confiscated a bag from the Chennai-Mangalore Express at Kozhikode railway station, which contained 117 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators. The bag was found in the D1 coach of the train.

A woman from Tamil Nadu, identified as Ramani, who had bought a ticket from Katpadi to Thalassery, claimed ownership of the bag. She said the items were to be used to break rocks and dig a well in Thalassery. She is being questioned by the police.

More details awaited.