Kerala ‘serial killings’: Jolly Joseph attempts suicide in jail, admitted to hospital with slit wrist

Jolly has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College with a slit wrist, police said. (File Photo) Jolly has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College with a slit wrist, police said. (File Photo)

Jolly Joseph, accused of killing six members of her extended family in October 2019 in Koodathai village in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, allegedly attempted suicide in jail. She was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Thursday morning with a slit wrist, the police told news agency ANI.

Jolly was arrested in October 2019 on charges of killing her husband, parents-in-law and three other members of the Ponnamattom family over 14 years since 2002.

Jolly, who led everyone to believe she was a faculty member of NIT-Calicut, later married another person, whose first wife and their one-year-old daughter were among the alleged murder victims.

Police alleged Jolly killed all of them using cyanide, and that she had a motive for every murder. The police also believed Jolly, a commerce graduate who had been reportedly running a beauty parlour, planned to kill her late husband’s sister, who lives in Ernakulam.

Along with Jolly, two others were arrested, one of whom was her relative M S Mathew, who worked as a salesman with a jewellery outlet.

Although the mysterious deaths took place between 2002 and 2016, police began investigating the cases only in August 2019, following a complaint from another son of the deceased elderly couple.

The first death that took place in the Ponnammattam family at Koodathai village was of Annamma Thomas, 57, a retired teacher, in 2002. She collapsed after consuming soup, and died before being admitted to hospital. Six years later, in 2008, Annamma’s husband Tom Thomas, 66, also collapsed after eating. Both these deaths were believed then to have been the result of cardiac arrests.

Jolly had also spread that story that her husband died after a cardiac arrest, police said.

