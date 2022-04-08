Kerala Karunya Plus(KN-415) Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 80 lakh

Kerala Karunya Plus(KN-415) Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department on Monday announced the results of Win Win Lottery 662. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The first prize winner is ticket number PO 269359 (THAMARASSERY) which bagged a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number PS 102208 (MALAPPURAM), while the third prize was won by ticket numbers PN 971169 (PALAKKAD), PO 433813 (ALAPPUZHA), PP 270666 (KATTAPPANA), PR 657738 (PAYYANUR), PS 548567 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM), PT 827701 (KANNUR), PU 566798 (KOLLAM), PV 396907 (MALAPPURAM), PW 685331 (KOTTAYAM), PX 405398 (KOLLAM), PY 274580 (CHITTUR), PZ 180470 (KOLLAM).

The official results are available here. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.