Tuesday, June 16, 2020
COVID19

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-309 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 80 lakh!

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-309 Today Results: The Kerala State Lottery Department had postponed the result draws from 22-3-20 to 31-3-20 due to the pandemic. These draws are now being conducted from June 2 to 26.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2020 1:30:31 pm
Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-309 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will on Tuesday announce the results of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-309. While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 80 lakh, the second and the third prizes are 10 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

