Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-298 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department on Thursday will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-298. It is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn every Thursday at 3 pm. Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner gets Rs 70 lakhs, followed by Rs. 5 lakhs for runner’s up and the third runner’s up bags Rs one lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The Official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30 including GST. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. Here are our top-read stories and most viral posts from 2019. With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

