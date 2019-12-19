Follow Us:
Thursday, December 19, 2019

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-295 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-295 Today Results, Kerala Lottery Today Result: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 19, 2019 1:00:23 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery today results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya plus lottery, karunya plus lottery result, kn295, kn295 lottery result, karunya plus lottery kn 295 result, kerala lottery result kn 295, kerala lottery result kn 295 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunyaplus, kerala lottery result karunya plus Kerala Lottery Today Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. (Representational Image)

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-295 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-295. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The Official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

