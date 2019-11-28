Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-292 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-292 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Thursday will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-292. The winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will win Rs 5 lakh, while third prize is worth Rs 1 Lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-292 Today Results: Check here

The live results will be streamed from 2.55 pm at http://www.keralalotteries.com, while the official results will be available from 3.55 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.