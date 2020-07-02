Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-323 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 80 lakh!

Kerala Lottery Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. Kerala Lottery Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-323 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Thursday will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-323. The first Prize worth is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh, and the third prize is for Rs 1 lakh. Rs 8,000 is the consolation prize.

The official results are available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

