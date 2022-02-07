Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-535 Today Results Announced: First prize is worth Rs 80 lakh

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-535 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department on Monday announced the results of the Karunya Plus Lottery KN-535 results. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The first prize winner is ticket number KW 749886 (IDUKKI) which bagged a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number ) KZ 744950 (VAIKKOM) which bagged while third prize was won by ticket numbers KN 845495 ,KO 230056, KP 420965, KR 663070, KS 863145, KT 442685, KU 399925, KV 458936, KW 856463 , KX 740811 , KY 429723, and KZ 64933.

The official results are available here. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.