Kerala Lottery Today Results announced: First prize is worth Rs 80 lakh!

Kerala Lottery Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of Karunya Lottery KR-487. The first prize winner is ticket number KZ 582031 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM) which bagged a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number KP 615593 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM) which bagged Rs 5 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers KN 183137 (THRISSUR), KO 251361 (KANNUR), KP 281503 (IRINJALAKUDA), KR 696558 (PATTAMBI), KS 243542 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM), KT 275773 (PATTAMBI), KU 418131 (KOTTAYAM), KV 138247 (ERNAKULAM), KW 133053 (ATTINGAL), KX 862227 (CHERTHALA), KY 558571 (KOTTAYAM), KZ 806330 (ALAPPUZHA).

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers KN 582031, KO 582031, KP 582031, KR 582031, KS 582031, KT 582031, KU 582031, KV 582031, KW 582031, KX 582031, KY 582031. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.