Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-436 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 1 crore!

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 436 Today Results: The first prize winner will bag a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 22, 2020 1:00:48 pm
Kerala Lottery Today Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

