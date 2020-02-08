Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-434 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 1 crore!

Kerala Lottery Today Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. Kerala Lottery Today Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-434 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department Saturday will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-434. The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh, while third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh.

The Official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

The state government organizes four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

