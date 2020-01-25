Follow Us:
Saturday, January 25, 2020

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-432 Today Results: First Prize Worth is 1 crore!

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 432 Today Results: The Official results are available on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-432 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department Saturday will announce the Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-432 Results. The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh, while third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

