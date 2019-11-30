Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-424 Today Results: First prize winner to take home Rs 1 crore

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-424 Results Today: The Kerala state department will announce results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery at 3 pm Friday. The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore while the second and the third prizes are of Rs 10 lakh while the third prize is Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize offered is of Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the amount from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the amount won is more than Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with valid ID proofs.

The live results will available at http://www.keralalotteries.net 3 pm onwards and the official results will be updated at 4 pm. The winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the result.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.