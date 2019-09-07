Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-412 Results Today: First prize worth Rs 1 crore!

Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 412 Today Results: The second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Lottery Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-412 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-412. The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. Official results are available now at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

