Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Kerala journalist killed in hit-and-run: Driver of suspected vehicle held

The family of the journalist had raised suspicions of foul play over his accident, as he had earlier received threats because of his stories.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi | December 15, 2020 6:28:07 pm
Kerala journalist killed, kerala journalist ht and run, kerala journalist pradeep killed, kerala gold scam, kerala news, indian expressThe truck was seized from Injakkal in Thiruvananthapuram and its driver, Joy, taken into custody.

Police in Kerala Tuesday arrested the driver of a truck suspected to have knocked down a journalist, killing him, in Thiruvananthapuram.

SV Pradeep (36), a television journalist who had worked in organisations like Kairali TV, Manorama News, News18 Kerala and Mangalam TV, succumbed to injuries sustained in the hit-and-run in the state capital. CCTV visuals showed the two-wheeler he was riding being hit by a truck around 3:30 pm Monday at the Karakkamandapam junction near Nemom.

A police officer told reporters that the truck suspected to have been involved in the accident was seized from Injakkal in Thiruvananthapuram and its driver, Joy, taken into custody. He will be questioned Tuesday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The family of the journalist had raised suspicions of foul play over his accident, as he had received threats because of his work. Pradeep had run a series of reports on the gold smuggling scandal, and other crimes allegedly involving politicians and their families in Kerala.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) have demanded a comprehensive probe into Pradeep’s death.

