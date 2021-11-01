Kerala: Actor Joju George’s car vandalised in Kochi during Congress road blockade against fuel price hike

Malayalam actor Joju George’s car was vandalised allegedly by Congress workers after he protested a road blockade organised by the party against rising fuel prices in Kochi in Kerala.

In dramatic scenes on the Edappally-Vytilla stretch of the National Highway 66 on Monday morning, George stepped out of his car and complained to workers of the Congress that their road blockade was restricting the movement of the public and that there were many who needed urgent medical help or access to a hospital.

Shortly after the Congress protest began near the Vytilla junction, considered the busiest traffic intersection in the state, hundreds of vehicles began lining up on the highway that connects Kochi with Thiruvananthapuram.

After George spoke against the style of the protest causing inconvenience to the public, others joined in. But Congress workers alleged that George was drunk and misbehaved with their women workers. This resulted in a heated altercation between the two sections with certain party workers damaging the rear window of George’s car. Finally, local police officers had to be brought in to rescue George and escort him out of the area.

“My protest was not against a particular party, but only against their style of agitation. In the car next to me, there was a young patient who required chemotherapy. As per the orders of the High Court, no road can be blocked for a protest. There were so many people sitting inside their cars, just sweating away in the heat. I went and told them (Congress workers) that this is hooliganism,” George told reporters later outside the Panangad police station.

“They complained that I was drunk. There was a time when I used to drink, but I don’t drink anymore. A few leaders of the party abused my father and mother. Why did they do that? They can abuse and hit me if they want, but what was my parents’ fault? I (complained) against the protest because I was frustrated. Can’t I complain if I am an actor? ” he said, adding he would file complaints against the workers for damaging his car and verbally abusing his elderly parents.

At the same time, state Congress president K Sudhakaran called for police action against George, referring to him as a ‘thug’ who tried to break up a ‘democratic protest against price-hike.’ Later, workers of the Congress party took out a march to the actor’s residence which was resisted by the police.

Officials of the Kochi City police confirmed, via medical tests, that the actor was not drunk at the time. They also said that no written permission was granted to the Congress to conduct the road blockade.