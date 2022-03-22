Rise in human-wildlife conflict in Kerala due to depletion of forest habitat, changing crop patterns

Wildlife attacks on humans have assumed alarming proportions in Kerala, where as many as 1,233 people have been killed in such attacks in the last one decade. One of the major factors behind the menace is the depletion in the quality of forest habitats in the state due to the growth of invasive alien plants.

According to Kerala Forest Department data, the state has, since 2011, reported 34,875 cases of wildlife attacks, leaving 1,233 dead and 6,803 injured. A large number of deaths have been caused by snake bites. The incidents of attacks have been reported from across the state with a slight increase in central and northern forest circles.

The Wildlife Institute of India-Dehradun and Periyar Tiger Conservation Foundation in Kerala had jointly conducted a study to identify the reasons behind the increasing incidents of man-animal conflict in the state.

The Forest Department sources said the study has specifically pointed out that foreign invasive plants at forests have reduced the availability of fodder in forests, forcing animals to foray into settlements and farmlands. The quality of forest habitats has been lost due to the cultivation of alien plants mainly acacia, mangium and eucalyptus in forest tracts for commercial purpose. In Kerala, these alien trees have been cultivated at 30,000 hectares of forest land, impacting the quality of animal habitats.

Other factors identified behind the increase in wildlife attacks are changing patterns of crops cultivated in farmlands near forests. Sugarcane, banana and similar crops are largely cultivated in such areas. Besides, the area of cultivation near forest tracts has increased leading to the conflict.

The study also noted an increase in wildlife population due to effective conservation strategies. The movement of wildlife has been disrupted due to the fragmentation of habitats coupled with the increased movement of humans through such fragmented areas during odd hours.

According to officials, the state forest department has stopped the cultivation of acacia and eucalyptus in forest tracts in 2018. “Projects have already been launched to convert these tracts of cultivation into natural forests and regenerate into animal habitats. Such a restoration process is expected to ensure fodder and water for wild animals at the forest itself,” officials said.

Recently, Kerala government had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to declare wild boar as vermin, which would make the culling of the animal legal. However, the Union Ministry turned down the proposal.